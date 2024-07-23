Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.