Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
EFR opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
