Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

