Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $285.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average of $382.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $279.16 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

