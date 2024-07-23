Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

