Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $298,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

