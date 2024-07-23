Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

