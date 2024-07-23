Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,736 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ DFH opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,526. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company's stock.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
