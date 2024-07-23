Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,736 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,526. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.