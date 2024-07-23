Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Toast by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,597 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Toast by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

