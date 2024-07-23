Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 165,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.