AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

AZEK Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

