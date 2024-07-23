BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 180.4% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 367.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 87.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,877,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

