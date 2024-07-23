Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 65,448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
