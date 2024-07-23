Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

