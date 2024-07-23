Bank of America Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $180.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $156.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

