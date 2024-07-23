Bank of America Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $119.79 on Monday. Lear has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

