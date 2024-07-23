Bank of Hawaii Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

BOH stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

