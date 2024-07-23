Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 299.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.5 %

BOH stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

