Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE BOH opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06.
Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
