Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.5 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

