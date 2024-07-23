Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

