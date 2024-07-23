Barclays Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $67.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

