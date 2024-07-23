Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.80. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 19,801 shares trading hands.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.