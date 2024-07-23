Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.80. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 19,801 shares trading hands.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

