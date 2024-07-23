Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $719,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 76.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 33.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BAX opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

