Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Leerink Partnrs

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Benitec Biopharma worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

