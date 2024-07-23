Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $301.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.29 and a 200-day moving average of $307.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

