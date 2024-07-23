Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of £31.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.
