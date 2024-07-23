BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 734.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

