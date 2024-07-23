Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BIOR stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

