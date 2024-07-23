Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 7.4 %

BTDR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

