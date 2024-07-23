Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 13,098 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

