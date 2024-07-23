Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 218 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

