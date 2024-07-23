Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 451 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.