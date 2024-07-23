Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

