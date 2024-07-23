Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

