Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

