Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

