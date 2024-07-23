Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.05 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.