Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.05 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
NYSE MXL opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
