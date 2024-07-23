Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.06 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of STE opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

