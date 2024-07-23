Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.20 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.