Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

