Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.