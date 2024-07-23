Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 397,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in State Street by 38.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

STT opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

