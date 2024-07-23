Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,844.40 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,856.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,718.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,612.68. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

