Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,178 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 66.22%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

