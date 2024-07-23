Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,406 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after acquiring an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

