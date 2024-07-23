Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

CCJ opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

