Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $77,510,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

