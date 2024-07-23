Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

