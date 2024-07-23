Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $456.46 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $470.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

